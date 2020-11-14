Final verdict on Tipperary vs Cork

In less than an hour Tipperary will take to the field against Cork in the All-Ireland Hurling Qualifiers.

Tipperary beat Cork last year in the Munster championship but were beaten by the rebels in the league earlier this year.

The winners of today’s game at 4 o clcok will be in the draw for the All-Ireland Quarter-finals.





Speaking on Across The Line last night, former Tipp hurler Eamonn Corcoran believes the Premeir’s experience should see them edge out Cork:

“I’m nervous about it because as I said, it’s hard to know after the last game’es performance against Limerick but I think Cork are building and they are blooding players and they are coming probably for the next two or three years.

I think the experience of this Tipp team, they’ve been there before.

If you go back to 2010, a lot of these players bounced back the correct way and we just have to go back to last year and how we responded.

I think, from my point of view, we have the right players there to respond, we’ve the right management team so I would expect a response but by god I don’t think there’ll be anything in this game.”