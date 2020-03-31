Fianna Fáil leader disagrees with Tipp TD’s call for national Government

The leader of Fianna Fáil says he doesn’t agree that a National Government is what’s needed now.

Mícheál Martin was speaking on Tipp Today earlier, where he again reiterated that his party will not be considering any deal with Sinn Féin.

Recently, his Tipperary party colleague, Jackie Cahill stated that he believed a national government might have to be formed because tough decisions need to be made now.





However, Deputy Martin says he sees it differently:

“I’d agree with Jackie in the sense that I think very hard decisions need to be taken. That’s why I believe a Government should be formed that can command a majority.

My own view is that I think it could be a recipe for indecision. And I’ve seen elements of this already. Given the economic issues that will arise, putting 4-6 parties together would be extremely difficult in terms of getting any decisions made.”