The return of Feile Classical to Thurles is seen as a ringing endorsement of what the Mid Tipperary town has to offer.

It was confirmed yesterday that the event will return as a weekender on the 20th & 21st of September 2019

Some of the acts such as Sultans of Ping FC, The Frank and Walters and Mundy have already been announced with more to come.





Local Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus Hanafin says its a bit of welcome positivity for Thurles