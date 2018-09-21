Féile Classical kicks off

Up to 20,000 people are expected in Thurles over the next two days for Féile Classical.

Artists will take to the main stage in Semple Stadium from 7pm this evening while there are a number of events planned for around the town.

The revival of the 90’s music festival in the mid-Tipp town has attracted huge attention with some of the top Irish acts of that era appearing once again in Semple Stadium.





Gardaí have a traffic plan in place for those travelling to the event.

Traffic will be directed along three designated routes to ensure that they arrive at the car park allocated for that route. Each route will be colour coded and will coincide with the car parks in that area.

Red will be for vehicles approaching from East & South, blue for those arriving from the North & West and purple for local traffic via the R660 Holycross Road.

All routes to and from the concert venue and car parks will be clearly signposted.

A separate yellow route will be maintained for all emergency services.

The first act is due on the main stage in Semple Stadium at 7pm.

Among those performing at Féile Classical will be The Stunning, Something Happens and The 4 Of Us – all backed by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.