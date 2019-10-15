There are fears Tipperary could lose up to 8 million euro in tourism if the suspension of coursing licences continues.

If the suspension is upheld it could threaten the National Coursing Festival held every Spring in Clonmel.

The festival brings in millions of euro into the local economy and local businesses shared their fears with councillors should the festival be cancelled.





Speaking at the recent local authority meeting Councillor Máirín McGrath said she hoped a meeting between the Minister of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan and the ICC would bring these issues to light.