Fears Tipp families may turn to moneylenders for Christmas

Tipperary families are being urged not to go to moneylenders no matter how much pressure they feel under as Christmas approaches.

Many of the legal moneylenders operating here can charge interest rates of up to 187% with various other charges pushing that to 287 in some cases.

Sinn Féin representative Catherine Carey says at times of need the temptation is there to borrow money no matter what the interest rates.





Councillor Carey is urging people not to get into major debt for Christmas.

She says Sinn Féin are hoping to have a cap put in place on the amount of interest money lenders can charge.