Fears that people will travel to Lough Derg this weekend

People who take to the waters of Lough Derg this weekend despite advice not to are putting more than their own lives at risk.

Despite Government restrictions on movement due to covid-19 there are fears that some will travel to the scenic area over the bank holiday period.

While the Lough Derg RNLI crew will be on standby spokesperson Eleanor Hooker told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that they have had to change their approach to rescue operations.





Ms Hooker explained that they are being briefed by headquarters very day in how to deal with situations and that they have to assume that everyone is infected, including colleagues, to get them into the correct mindset of being safe.

“The RNLI and Coastguard are fully operational so if there is a crisis we will respond,” said Ms Hooker but she stressed that they have a new drill, and a new way of doing things in order to keep themselves and the people they are rescuing safe.

“Don’t add additional stress to the rescue services,” she stressed.