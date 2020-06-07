Fall in number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients in Tipperary

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has fallen by over 1,500 in the space of a week.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were just over 16,000 people claiming the support.





At the end of May 16,332 people got the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the Premier County – down 1,502 from the previous week.

When the payments commenced on March 22nd just under 2,000 people in Tipperary were included in the scheme.

The number peaked at just shy of 19,000 on the 3rd of May.

Nationally the figure on May 31st was 543,164 – down over 36,000 from the previous week.

The highest number claiming across the country was also on May 3rd at just over 602,000.

Meanwhile the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been extended until the end of August.

However those who were earning less than 200 euro a week before the crisis will be moved from the current 350 Euro to a 203 euro a week payment.