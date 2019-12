The government claims 190 extra emergency department beds will be opened in the coming weeks.

It’s part of a bid to ease pressure on already stretched hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded today with 76 patients on trolleys while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 31.





However Labour’s Health Spokesman – Tipperary TD Alan Kelly – says the extra beds are not enough, particularly for chronically overcrowded hospitals like UHL.