Eircom appeal County Council decision for plans in South Tipperary

An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of planning permission for a communications structure in South Tipp.

Tipperary County Council last month rejected proposals from Eircom for an 18 metre high mast at their exchange at Mountain View Drive in Cahir.

Given the proposed sites close proximity to the residential areas of Mountain View Drive, Millennium Place and Ginchy Terrace as well as local playing fields the local authority ruled that the development should not go ahead.





Eircom Limited has now appealed this decision with An Bord Pleanala which is due to rule on the matter by mid-July.