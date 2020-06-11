Eight more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Death toll since beginning of outbreak stands at 1,703

Eight more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic. The death toll from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,703.
Eight new cases have also been detected, bringing the total to 25,248. There was one additional case recorded in Tipperary, the figure is now at 541.
The HSE said it’s working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
There is currently a total of 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 11 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.
Cases as on Tuesday 9 June
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 9 June (25,230 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,230
|Total number hospitalised
|3,307
|Total number admitted to ICU
|412
|Total number of deaths
|1,440
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,114
|Number clusters notified
|901
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,395
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 9 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,421
|57
|Male
|10,777
|43
|Unknown
|32
|Total
|25,230
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 9 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|162
|0.64
|5 – 14
|320
|1.27
|15 – 24
|1866
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4226
|16.75
|35 – 44
|4441
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4538
|17.99
|55 – 64
|3232
|12.81
|65 – 74
|1794
|7.11
|75 – 84
|2278
|9.03
|85+
|2350
|9.31
|Unknown
|23
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 9 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|38%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 9 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.51
|15 – 24
|69
|2.09
|25 – 34
|198
|5.99
|35 – 44
|261
|7.89
|45 – 54
|444
|13.43
|55 – 64
|490
|14.82
|65 – 74
|576
|17.42
|75 – 84
|748
|22.62
|85+
|482
|14.58
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 9 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|168
|0.67
|Cavan
|858
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.46
|Cork
|1532
|6.07
|Donegal
|470
|1.86
|Dublin
|12167
|48.22
|Galway
|485
|1.92
|Kerry
|308
|1.22
|Kildare
|1426
|5.65
|Kilkenny
|346
|1.37
|Laois
|262
|1.04
|Leitrim
|84
|0.33
|Limerick
|583
|2.31
|Longford
|285
|1.13
|Louth
|778
|3.08
|Mayo
|570
|2.26
|Meath
|804
|3.19
|Monaghan
|534
|2.12
|Offaly
|481
|1.91
|Roscommon
|340
|1.35
|Sligo
|128
|0.51
|Tipperary
|541
|2.14
|Waterford
|154
|0.61
|Westmeath
|671
|2.66
|Wexford
|216
|0.86
|Wicklow
|670
|2.66
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 9 June.