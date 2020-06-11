Eight more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – Death toll since beginning of outbreak stands at 1,703

Eight more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic. The death toll from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,703.

Eight new cases have also been detected, bringing the total to 25,248. There was one additional case recorded in Tipperary, the figure is now at 541.

 


The HSE said it’s working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 11 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Cases as on Tuesday 9 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 9 June (25,230 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,307 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 412 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,114 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,167 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,532 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,230
Total number hospitalised 3,307
Total number admitted to ICU 412
Total number of deaths 1,440
Total number of healthcare workers 8,114
Number clusters notified 901
Cases associated with clusters 10,395
Median age 48

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,421 57
Male 10,777 43
Unknown 32
Total 25,230

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 162 0.64
5 – 14 320 1.27
15 – 24 1866 7.4
25 – 34 4226 16.75
35 – 44 4441 17.6
45 – 54 4538 17.99
55 – 64 3232 12.81
65 – 74 1794 7.11
75 – 84 2278 9.03
85+ 2350 9.31
Unknown 23 0.09

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 38%
Close contact with confirmed case 60%
Travel abroad 2%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 20 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.51
15 – 24 69 2.09
25 – 34 198 5.99
35 – 44 261 7.89
45 – 54 444 13.43
55 – 64 490 14.82
65 – 74 576 17.42
75 – 84 748 22.62
85+ 482 14.58
Unknown 2 0.06

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 168 0.67
Cavan 858 3.4
Clare 369 1.46
Cork 1532 6.07
Donegal 470 1.86
Dublin 12167 48.22
Galway 485 1.92
Kerry 308 1.22
Kildare 1426 5.65
Kilkenny 346 1.37
Laois 262 1.04
Leitrim 84 0.33
Limerick 583 2.31
Longford 285 1.13
Louth 778 3.08
Mayo 570 2.26
Meath 804 3.19
Monaghan 534 2.12
Offaly 481 1.91
Roscommon 340 1.35
Sligo 128 0.51
Tipperary 541 2.14
Waterford 154 0.61
Westmeath 671 2.66
Wexford 216 0.86
Wicklow 670 2.66

