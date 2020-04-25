Early grant payment keeps local food bank in business

A local food bank has staved off closure next month.

The service by Midwest Simon, which covers north Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, was in danger of closing in May due to a drop in donations.

But the charity has received an early grant payment from the Department of Social Protection, keeping it in business for next month at least.





Almost 900 people in north Tipperary availed of the service last year, and it’s estimated that it costs €13,000 a month to run the food bank for the region.

CEO of Midwest Simon, Jackie Bonfield, said any financial or food donations from the public would be welcome.