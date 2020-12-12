€90,000 in cash seized in Tipperary as part of money laundering investigation

€90,000 in cash was seized in Tipperary as part of a money laundering investigation.

Gardaí received intelligence which led to the search of 11 properties in Tipperary on Friday.

During the course of the investigation, €90,000 in cash, along with two Rolex watches, high value designer goods and extensive financial documentation was seized.





A man in his 40’s was arrested and detained in Tipperary Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigations are ongoing.