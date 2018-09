Efforts to increase housing needs in Mid Tipp have received a major boost.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has approved funding of over 3 million euro to the Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association for the purchase of Monastery Close.

The development for retired members of the Christian Brothers comprises of 34 one and two bed units but only 15 are occupied





John McCormack of Thurles Lions hopes to have the remainder available by the end of the year