€200,000 is earmarked for the construction project at Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea

Significant funding has been approved for works at Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea.

The Department of Education has cleared the way for the construction of a new toilet block at the school.





Approximately €200,000 is earmarked for the project which is needed to cater for the growing volume of both day and PLC students at Colaiste Phobal.

The school – which has over 500 pupils from Tipperary, Laois and Offaly – was put on the school capital programme for a new build in 2015. Following several meetings with the Department and visits by them to the school on the Corville Road Labour Deputy Alan Kelly says he’s expecting exciting news in the near future.

He has also acknowledged local Councillor Michael Smith for continuing to work with him on the development of Colaiste Phobal Roscrea.