The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary town is the Premier’s biggest beneficiary of the latest round of LEADER funding.

112,500 euro has been granted for the development and upgrade of their outdoor pitch facility.

It will see the removal of the existing grass carpet and a full refit of a new 3G synthetic all-weather grass pitch.





Fine Gael General Election candidate Mary Newman Julian says when the project is finished, the pitch will be up to FIFA standards…