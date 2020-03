A further €1.2 million has been granted towards the redevelopment of Kickham Barracks in Clonmel.

€2.8 million had initially been allocated by the Department of Housing under the Urban Development and Regeneration Fund, but this has been upped to just over €4 million.

The funding will go towards Phase 1 of the Barracks redevelopment, which includes a 120 space car park which is hoped to be completed within six months.

This phase also includes the construction of the Civic Plaza.