Dust settles on Féile Classical

The event has been hailed a great success with over 20,000 people visiting Thurles over the two days of the concert.

Already there are calls for Féile to be held again next year in some form.

While the original Féile of the 90s was successful there were always concerns over the disruption it caused for the people of Thurles.





However chairman of the local residents group Ger “Redser” O’Grady says Féile Classical caused no issues whatsoever.

While there had been a lot of hype in the lead-up to the event Communications officer with Féile Classical Aoife Kelly told Tipp Today the weekend completely surpassed expectations.

Thurles Garda Superintendent Pat Murphy says the event went well from a policing point of view and would have no problem with it going ahead again next year.