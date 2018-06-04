Dromineer based Lough Derg RNLI in weekend rescue

2 people were rescued by the Lough Derg RNLI over the bank holiday.

The Dromineer based water rescue crew received the callout for assistance at around 12.15 yesterday when a 27 ft crusier had run around at Tullabeg.

They were on the scene within minutes and after establishing there were injuries and that the vessel was intact and not taking in water, the RNLI then towed the cruiser out to deep water to continue on its way.





Lough Derg RNLI Helm Owen Cavanagh said, ‘With the good weather continuing there are a lot more people on the water. We would always advise to plan any water based activity well in advance and if out on a boat to make proper preparations for the trip, including taking the correct equipment and keeping a close eye on the surroundings.’