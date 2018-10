The County Minor B Hurling champions have been decided and it’s Drom and Inch who’ll lift the trophy.

In a tightly balanced contest, Drom saw off the challenge of rivals Knockavilla Kickhams in Cashel.

They won on the finest of margins, securing the title by single point, the final score, 1-15 to 2-11 for Drom.





Trevor Hassett was at the match for TippFM sport.