Drom-Inch and Burgess/Duharra are two wins from two in the County Senior Camogie Championship.

In the second round of fixtures last night, Drom-Inch overcame Nenagh 3-18 to 2-4 while Burgess-Duharra beat Toomevara 5-21 to 0-11.

Cashel picked up their first win beating Silvermines 2-15 to 1-13.





While Clonoulty also secured their first victory beating Annacarty 3-12 to 2-8.