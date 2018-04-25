Dreams can come true

9 year old Saoirse Flannery from Roscrea will be seen on billboards all over the Premier County this summer.

She won a competition on Tipp FM to be part of the stations promotional campaign for Camogie in the county.

She was among many young girls who entered the competition by sending in videos highlighting their love of Camogie.





Listeners to Tipp Today this morning heard Tipp FM’s Amy Ryan surprise Saoirse in her class at Gaelscoil An Shlí Dála.

We also heard from Saoirse’s mum Pamela about how much she loves Camogie.