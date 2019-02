A Tipperary County Councillor has expressed his disgust at the poor mobile phone coverage in the county.

Councillor John Hogan raised the issue at this month’s gathering of the local authority.

The Fianna Fail representative felt that rural regions were losing their businesses due to the lack of coverage in their areas.





Cllr Hogan felt that mobile phone providers should be stopped from cherry picking the best places to erect a mast.