A Carrick Councillor has slammed the recent refurbishments of the Dillon Bridge.

Sinn Fein representative David Dunne has labelled as disgraceful the efforts to restore the bridge.

The works, expected to cost in the region of 194 thousand euro, entailed repointing the brick work, removing vegetation and repairing damages from a crash.





Cllr Dunne explains why he wants the bridge to be examined again.