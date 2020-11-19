“It’s a different game altogether” – Callanan on winter hurling

Weather conditions mean it’s a different game according to Seamus Callanan.

The Tipperary captain has been speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Galway in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final.

The Premier have faced tough conditions against Limerick and Cork in the past few weeks but the Drom and Inch man believes the winner will be decided by who wants it more:





“You know, any nice brand of hurling really, we’re in the middle of November here, conditions don’t really allow for that so I think work ethic is really coming through now as a huge contribution towards a win or towards a result.

I think that this time of year it’s about really just getting into the trenches and working as hard as you can and hopefully breaks will come from that.

It’s not summer hurling so it’s a different game altogether but whoever wants it on the day, that will take them a long way.”

