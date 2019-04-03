Delaney tells Tipp FM workload pressures behind move to new role

John Delaney claims his increased workload in recent years prompted the creation of his new role as FAI executive vice President.

The Tipp Town man ended his 14 year spell as chief executive over a week ago amid controversy involving a 100,000 Euro bridging loan from the 51 year old to the FAI in 2017

Delaney is still due to appear before the Oireachtas committee on Sport, Transport and Tourism next Wednesday to field queries on the bridging loan and other corporate governance concerns.





Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time Junior Podcast John Delaney said he had been double and triple jobbing on countless projects which prompted the sideways move.