Decision to withdraw full marks for practical assessments in Leaving Cert ‘unfair’

A Tipperary school principal has described as “unfair” the decision to withdraw full marks for practical assessments in the Leaving Cert.

As part of measures announced yesterday when this July’s exams were cancelled, the Education Minister also stated that predicted grading would apply to oral and practical exams which can’t take place at the moment.

This rowed back on an earlier decision to award full marks for such testing.





Nenagh College principal, Damien Kennedy, believes this is an unfair decision for students. “The students were all told that for language, oral and music performance tests they’d have full marks awarded and now they won’t, I think that’s unfair,” said Mr Kennedy.