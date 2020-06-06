Decision not to re-open GAA pitches until end of month a blow to clubs and Inter County sides – Shane Ronayne

Tipperary ladies senior football manager Shane Ronayne says the GAA’s decision not to re-open pitches until the end of June is a real setback to both clubs and Inter County sides.

The GAA unveiled it’s Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ document yesterday which reveals the phased approach to holding club and Inter County championships in 2020.

Walkways on GAA pitches will open from Monday June 8 but club gates will not open until June 29th.





Ronayne says he can’t understand why pitches can’t be re-opened from next Monday and added that he finds some parts of the GAA’s Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ document off-putting.

The Tipp boss says hosting a training session under the current conditions sounds like a bit of an ordeal.

“There are so many protocols and procedures that have to be put in place, temperature checks and filling out forms, before every single training session, it sounds like a bit of an ordeal to host a training session but I suppose we have to live with that at the moment and hopefully in a months time it might be a different case,” explained Ronayne.