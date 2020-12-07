David Power named November manager of the month

David Power has been named EirGrid Manager of the Month for November after leading Tipperary to a first Munster football title in 85 years.

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash clubman receives the award, the day after Tipperary exited the All Ireland championship at the hands of Mayo in Croke Park.

In November, The Premier beat Clare, Limerick and Cork on their way to Munster glory.





Power says the Tipperary footballers need to push on from their impressive year.

Tipp were 16 points down at half time yesterday before winning the second half and ultimately losing on a scoreline of 5-20 to 3-13.

David Power says it would have been easy for Tipp heads to drop in the second half.

“We could’ve went in at half-time, came out in the second half and felt sorry for ourselves and got an awful beating, this team is too good for that.

“I think the lads have to be very proud of that but for us now and for Tipp football people as well, it’s important for us now that we build on this.

“Don’t be happy with what we’re after achieving.

“It’s been great over the last couple of weeks. It’s important for us to drive on now in 2021 and see can we get up to Division Two and let’s build on this because that’s the only way forward for Tipp football.

“You can’t be just happy getting to these days every so often, we have to become more consistent.”