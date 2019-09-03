Dangerous noise levels found in Tipperary town

Noise levels from traffic passing through Tipperary Town’s Main Street are as loud as a chainsaw at times.

A survey carried out by the March4Tipp Group at seven locations in the town has recorded levels consistently above those deemed safe by the World Health Organisation.

People living and working in Tipperary Town are having to endure noise levels far above the recommended safe levels.





The sheer volume of traffic – and in particular heavy goods vehicles – is leading to noise as loud as a chainsaw according to the March4Tipp group.

Average traffic noise levels more than 53 decibels can cause adverse health effects according to the World Health Organisation – on one of the days monitoring took place the noise never went below this while on another occasion it was only at an acceptable level for 3 seconds from the 8 hours surveyed.

March4Tipp County Councillor Ann Marie Ryan outlined some of the findings of their survey on Tipp Today.

March4Tipp claim these noise figures show once again the need for a proper by-pass of Tipperary Town.

Cllr Ryan says traffic surveys currently being carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland also back up their call.