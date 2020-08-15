D-Day in six groups across Dan Breen, O Riain and Intermediate hurling

By Paul Carroll

The final group stage games in the FBD Insurance County Hurling Championship get underway today.

The action begins at 2.30pm in Group 1 where JK Brackens meet Roscrea in Nenagh. The loser of that game will have to battle it out in the relegation playoffs.





At the same time in Semple Stadium, we’ll have live commentary of the game between Drom-Inch and Kiladangan. A draw or win for Kiladangan will see them join Drom-Inch in the County Quarter Finals.

Group 2 will also be decided today with both games throwing in at 6.30pm.

In Boherlahan, Holycross/Ballycahill play Clonoulty-Rossmore with Clonoulty already in pole position in the group.

At the same time in the Ragg, Eire Og Annacarty meet Nenagh Eire Og. Annacarty will need to win to avoid the prospect of relegation whilst Nenagh will need to win to have a chance of making the quarter finals.

There’s also plenty of action in the Seamus O’Riain throughout the day.

Group 2’s deciders throw in at 6.30pm where Kiladangan take on Thurles Sarsfields in Dolla and Lorrha play Portroe in Cloughjordan.

Later on at 7pm, Group 1’s final games throw in. It’s all to play for with all four teams level on two points.

Carrick Swans play Cashel King Cormacs in Clonmel while at the same time in Semple Stadium, we’ll have live commentary of the meeting between Killenaule and Ballingarry.

Groups 2 and 3 will also be decided in the County Intermediate Hurling Championship this afternoon. In Group 2, Borrisokane meat Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Borrisoleigh to decide top spot, with both teams already qualified on four points. Galtee Rovers meet Carrick Davins in the same group in Clonmel Sportsfield.

In Group 3, Ballybacon/Grange can secure top spot with a draw when they face Shannon Rovers in Templetuohy. Cappawhite are in pole position to join Ballybacon in the quarter finals ahead of their clash with Boherlahan Dualla in Clonoulty.

All four Intermediate fixtures throw in at 2pm.

This weekend’s club hurling championship coverage on Tipp FM is brought to you by Campion Insurance in Cashel and Thurles.