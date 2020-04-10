Cystic Fibrosis is latest charity event to be hit by Covid-19.

The annual fundraising day for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is the latest charity event to be hit by Covid-19.

There are around 1,400 people affected by CF in Ireland including a number in Tipperary.

The organisation’s 65 Roses Day usually raises up to €150,000 but today’s appeal is now being held online due to the ongoing restrictions.





18 year old Jade Needham from Ballina has Cystic Fibrosis – she has effectively been in isolation for a number of weeks.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Jade said she’s been at home self isolating, hasn’t seen family members or been able to go to the shop.

“I’m just at home trying to do stuff every day,” she said, admitting it’s difficult at times but she hopes it’ll be beneficial in the long run.