Customers served by Fethard plant may experience water outages in coming days

Some Irish Water customers affected by the kerosene spillage into the River Anner may experience outages over the coming days and weeks.

It comes as the company say they’re making good progress in cleaning up the Fethard Water Treatment Plant following the third party fuel spill.

Intensive cleaning of the plant and reservoir is still underway and it’s hoped that limited production will be resumed at the plant towards the end of this week.





Testing of the water treatment process will then get underway – which may leave some customers experiencing outages.

In the meantime, water stations will be maintained throughout the areas affected to provide drinking water for customers.