It’s a big weekend for Tipperary senior footballers.

David Power’s side travel to Longford in the National Football league.

Longford are currently in second spot in the table on five points while Tipp are in sixth position on 3 points.





Tipp FM’s football analyst Conor O’Dwyer is hoping the Premier County can reproduce the performance of last weekend.

Throw in is at 2.30pm and Tipp FM will have live updates in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota Dealers, Clonmel.