Crowds expected for Castlefest this weekend

Final preparations are being put in place ahead of his weekend’s Nenagh Castlefest.

The event, now in its 8th year, takes place in the North Tipperary town from 21st to the 23rd of June and features the likes of Brian Kennedy, Abba-esque, Paddy Cole and many more.

It’s entirely free of charge, and there’ll be fun for all the family across the weekend.





Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Chairperson of Nenagh Castlefest Cllr Hughie McGrath outlined some of what people can expect on Saturday – and has some advice for his fellow councillors if they’re attending….

For more information, and for a full line-up, search for Nenagh Castlefest 2019 on Facebook.