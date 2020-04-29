Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,190 in the Republic – 31 more confirmed deaths today

31 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.

The death toll now stands at 1,190.

376 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total now standing at 20,253. Tipperary has a total of 389 confirmed cases.





The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today released the following statement;

There have now been a total of 1,190 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Wednesday 29th April, the HPSC has been notified of 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday 25th April 12,222 COVID-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: “Ireland remains one of the few countries globally who has collected and officially reported data from long term residential care settings from the start of the pandemic.

“From the end of March we have seen an increase in deaths in this sector that can be attributed to COVID-19.

“As we continue to collect and report mortality data coming from this sector we will have a greater understanding of the behaviour of the disease in this setting and it will help us to inform public health actions and clinical care.”

Dr. Siobhán Ní Bhriain, HSE National Lead for Integrated Care, said; “We have put significant effort into developing clinical guidance for the residential care sector. This has driven the operational response and has been supported by education for all staff in this sector.

“This work is crucial in making sure our most vulnerable people get the best possible care in what is a very challenging time.”

Cases as at 27 April 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 27th April (19,723 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 19,723 Total number hospitalised 2,669 Total number admitted to ICU 355* Total number of deaths 924 Total number of healthcare workers 5,414 Number clusters notified 608 Cases associated with clusters 5,572 Median age 49

(*the number in ICU is lower than in yesterday’s report due to ongoing data validation)

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 11,379 57.7 Male 8,287 42 Unknown 57 0.3 Total 19,723

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 34 0.2 1 – 4 64 0.3 5 – 14 196 1 15 – 24 1,295 6.6 25 – 34 3,149 16 35 – 44 3,376 17.1 45 – 54 3,632 18.4 55 – 64 2,620 13.3 65+ 5,334 27 Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 63% Close contact with confirmed case 34% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 15 0.6 5 – 14 8 0.3 15 – 24 55 2.1 25 – 34 167 6.3 35 – 44 228 8.5 45 – 54 356 13.3 55 – 64 406 15.2 65+ 1432 53.7 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.

Cases by county

Carlow 95 0.5% Cavan 634 3.2% Clare 232 1.2% Cork 1136 5.8% Donegal 454 2.3% Dublin 9751 49.4% Galway 351 1.8% Kerry 292 1.5% Kildare 1162 5.9% Kilkenny 236 1.2% Laois 216 1.1% Leitrim 67 0.3% Limerick 532 2.7% Longford 145 0.7% Louth 652 3.3% Mayo 478 2.4% Meath 661 3.3% Monaghan 388 2% Offaly 264 1.3% Roscommon 148 0.8% Sligo 116 0.6% Tipperary 389 2% Waterford 137 0.7% Westmeath 461 2.3% Wexford 162 0.8% Wicklow 564 2.9%

Some numbers are lower than reported in previous days – this is because they were seen to be misreported during the validation process.

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.