Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,190 in the Republic – 31 more confirmed deaths today

31 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.
The death toll now stands at 1,190.
376 new cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, with the total now standing at 20,253. Tipperary has a total of 389 confirmed cases.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today released the following statement;
There have now been a total of 1,190 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Wednesday 29th April, the HPSC has been notified of 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We estimate that as of Saturday 25th April 12,222 COVID-19 cases (64%) in the community have recovered. 1,164 cases (6%) have been discharged from hospital which gives us a total recovery rate of 70%.”
Dr Kathleen MacLellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: “Ireland remains one of the few countries globally who has collected and officially reported data from long term residential care settings from the start of the pandemic.
“From the end of March we have seen an increase in deaths in this sector that can be attributed to COVID-19.
“As we continue to collect and report mortality data coming from this sector we will have a greater understanding of the behaviour of the disease in this setting and it will help us to inform public health actions and clinical care.”
Dr. Siobhán Ní Bhriain, HSE National Lead for Integrated Care, said; “We have put significant effort into developing clinical guidance for the residential care sector. This has driven the operational response and has been supported by education for all staff in this sector.
“This work is crucial in making sure our most vulnerable people get the best possible care in what is a very challenging time.”
Cases as at 27 April 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 27th April (19,723 cases), reveals:
- 58% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,669 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 355 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 5,568 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,751 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,162 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,136 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|19,723
|Total number hospitalised
|2,669
|Total number admitted to ICU
|355*
|Total number of deaths
|924
|Total number of healthcare workers
|5,414
|Number clusters notified
|608
|Cases associated with clusters
|5,572
|Median age
|49
(*the number in ICU is lower than in yesterday’s report due to ongoing data validation)
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|11,379
|57.7
|Male
|8,287
|42
|Unknown
|57
|0.3
|Total
|19,723
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|34
|0.2
|1 – 4
|64
|0.3
|5 – 14
|196
|1
|15 – 24
|1,295
|6.6
|25 – 34
|3,149
|16
|35 – 44
|3,376
|17.1
|45 – 54
|3,632
|18.4
|55 – 64
|2,620
|13.3
|65+
|5,334
|27
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|63%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|34%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|15
|0.6
|5 – 14
|8
|0.3
|15 – 24
|55
|2.1
|25 – 34
|167
|6.3
|35 – 44
|228
|8.5
|45 – 54
|356
|13.3
|55 – 64
|406
|15.2
|65+
|1432
|53.7
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|95
|0.5%
|Cavan
|634
|3.2%
|Clare
|232
|1.2%
|Cork
|1136
|5.8%
|Donegal
|454
|2.3%
|Dublin
|9751
|49.4%
|Galway
|351
|1.8%
|Kerry
|292
|1.5%
|Kildare
|1162
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|236
|1.2%
|Laois
|216
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|67
|0.3%
|Limerick
|532
|2.7%
|Longford
|145
|0.7%
|Louth
|652
|3.3%
|Mayo
|478
|2.4%
|Meath
|661
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|388
|2%
|Offaly
|264
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|148
|0.8%
|Sligo
|116
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|389
|2%
|Waterford
|137
|0.7%
|Westmeath
|461
|2.3%
|Wexford
|162
|0.8%
|Wicklow
|564
|2.9%
- Some numbers are lower than reported in previous days – this is because they were seen to be misreported during the validation process.
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 27 April.