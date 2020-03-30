COVID-19: 8 further deaths and 295 more confirmed cases – 9 in Tipperary

There have been 295 more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Ireland today, and there have been 8 further deaths.
Six of the deaths were in the east, one in the south and one in the west and the median age was 86.
While seven of the eight people had underlying health conditions, one person had none.
In Tipperary, as of midnight on Saturday, there were nine more cases of COVID-19 confirmed, bringing the total in the county to 62 – still representing 2% of the overall figure, which is now 2,910.
Here’s the latest statement:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Monday 30 March
Published: 30 March 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 8 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
- 6 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country
- the patients included 5 females and 3 males
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 86
- 6 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
There have now been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.
There are now 2,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said:
The Department of Health recently published an “Ethical Framework for Decision-Making in a Pandemic”.
Dr. Siobhán O’Sullivan, Chief Bioethics Officer, Department of Health, said:
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 28th March (2,475 cases), reveals:
- 50% are male and 49% are female, with 111 clusters involving 428 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
- 645 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 84 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 578 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,393 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 217 cases (9%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 50%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 23%
ENDS
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|2475
|Total number hospitalised
|645
|Total number admitted to ICU
|84
|Total number of deaths
|44
|Total number of healthcare workers
|578
|Number clusters notified
|111
|Median age
|47
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|1206
|49
|Male
|1240
|50
|Unknown
|29
|1
|Total
|2475
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March 2020.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|4
|0
|1 – 4
|11
|1
|5 – 14
|29
|1
|15 – 24
|171
|7
|25 – 34
|448
|18
|35 – 44
|448
|19
|45 – 54
|467
|19
|55 – 64
|360
|15
|65+
|511
|20
|Unknown
|67
|0
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March 2020.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|50%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|27%
|Travel Abroad
|23%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|3
|1%
|5 – 14
|3
|1%
|15 – 24
|21
|3%
|25 – 34
|57
|9%
|35 – 44
|61
|10%
|45 – 54
|107
|17%
|55 – 64
|101
|16%
|65+
|290
|45%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0%
|Cavan
|24
|1%
|Clare
|34
|2%
|Cork
|217
|9%
|Donegal
|36
|2%
|Dublin
|1393
|56%
|Galway
|77
|3%
|Kerry
|60
|2%
|Kildare
|64
|3%
|Kilkenny
|36
|2%
|Laois
|14
|1%
|Leitrim
|6
|0%
|Limerick
|64
|3%
|Longford
|10
|1%
|Louth
|39
|2%
|Mayo
|28
|1%
|Meath
|47
|2%
|Monaghan
|12
|1%
|Offaly
|34
|1%
|Roscommon
|10
|1%
|Sligo
|19
|1%
|Tipperary
|62
|2%
|Waterford
|34
|1%
|Westmeath
|70
|3%
|Wexford
|12
|1%
|Wicklow
|69
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.
You can see more statistics on the COVID-19 Dashboard.