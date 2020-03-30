COVID-19: 8 further deaths and 295 more confirmed cases – 9 in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 8 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

6 deaths located in the east, 1 in the south and 1 in the west of the country

the patients included 5 females and 3 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 86

6 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.

There are now 2,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“We are beginning to see encouraging signs in our efforts to flatten the curve. However, we cannot become complacent as we are still seeing new cases and more ICU admissions every day.

“Our strategy remains the implementation of public health restrictions to interrupt the spread of the virus and prevent people from arriving to ICU in first place.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said:

“We know what an unmitigated epidemic looks like, we are not on that track.

“The model reveals that before restrictions were in place, daily growth rate of confirmed cases was at 33%. This has fallen in recent days to around 15%. But it is still growing and needs to fall further.

“It takes time to see the impact of our efforts in the numbers. It will be another 7-10 days before we have a reliable picture of how effective our collective efforts have been.”

The Department of Health recently published an “Ethical Framework for Decision-Making in a Pandemic”.

Dr. Siobhán O’Sullivan, Chief Bioethics Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Clinicians have to make tough decisions, often on a daily basis. This framework has been developed to support clinicians in making sound clinical judgement, within a very complex environment.

“We will continue to support our healthcare professionals, especially in the toughest aspects of their work.”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 28th March (2,475 cases), reveals:

50% are male and 49% are female, with 111 clusters involving 428 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

645 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 84 cases have been admitted to ICU

578 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,393 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 217 cases (9%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 50%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 23%

ENDS

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 2475 Total number hospitalised 645 Total number admitted to ICU 84 Total number of deaths 44 Total number of healthcare workers 578 Number clusters notified 111 Median age 47

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 1206 49 Male 1240 50 Unknown 29 1 Total 2475

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March 2020.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 4 0 1 – 4 11 1 5 – 14 29 1 15 – 24 171 7 25 – 34 448 18 35 – 44 448 19 45 – 54 467 19 55 – 64 360 15 65+ 511 20 Unknown 67 0

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March 2020.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 50% Close contact with confirmed case 27% Travel Abroad 23%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 3 1% 5 – 14 3 1% 15 – 24 21 3% 25 – 34 57 9% 35 – 44 61 10% 45 – 54 107 17% 55 – 64 101 16% 65+ 290 45%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0% Cavan 24 1% Clare 34 2% Cork 217 9% Donegal 36 2% Dublin 1393 56% Galway 77 3% Kerry 60 2% Kildare 64 3% Kilkenny 36 2% Laois 14 1% Leitrim 6 0% Limerick 64 3% Longford 10 1% Louth 39 2% Mayo 28 1% Meath 47 2% Monaghan 12 1% Offaly 34 1% Roscommon 10 1% Sligo 19 1% Tipperary 62 2% Waterford 34 1% Westmeath 70 3% Wexford 12 1% Wicklow 69 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Saturday 28 March.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.

You can see more statistics on the COVID-19 Dashboard.