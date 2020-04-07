COVID-19: 36 deaths marks Ireland’s largest number of fatalities in single day

A further 36 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, the largest number of fatalities in a single day.

It brings the death toll here to 210.

345 new cases have also been confirmed – the total number of cases of the coronavirus now stands at 5,709.





In Tipperary, as of midnight on Sunday, there are 133 confirmed cases.

That’s up from 125 the day before, and represents 2.4% of the overall figure.

Here’s the latest statement here in full:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 7 April Published: 7 April 2020

From: Department of Health