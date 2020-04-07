COVID-19: 36 deaths marks Ireland’s largest number of fatalities in single day

A further 36 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, the largest number of fatalities in a single day.
It brings the death toll here to 210.
345 new cases have also been confirmed – the total number of cases of the coronavirus now stands at 5,709.
In Tipperary, as of midnight on Sunday, there are 133 confirmed cases.
That’s up from 125 the day before, and represents 2.4% of the overall figure.
Here’s the latest statement here in full:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Tuesday 7 April
Published: 7 April 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died:
- 27 deaths located in the east, 6 in the north west, 3 in the south
- the patients included 17 females and 19 males
- 24 (66.6%) patients were reported as having underlying health conditions
- the median age of today’s reported deaths is 81
There have now been 210 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. The mean age of deaths in Ireland is 79.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.
There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|5593
|Total number hospitalised
|1345
|Total number admitted to ICU
|194
|Total number of deaths
|204
|Total number of healthcare workers
|1388
|Number clusters notified
|270
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|2946
|52.7
|Male
|2594
|46.4
|Unknown
|53
|0.0
|Total
|5593
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|12
|0.2
|1 – 4
|18
|0.3
|5 – 14
|39
|0.7
|15 – 24
|347
|6.2
|25 – 34
|948
|16.9
|35 – 44
|1044
|18.7
|45 – 54
|1048
|18.7
|55 – 64
|794
|14.2
|65+
|1326
|23.7
|Unknown
|17
|0.3
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|67%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|22%
|Travel Abroad
|11%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|7
|0.5
|5 – 14
|3
|0.2
|15 – 24
|36
|2.7
|25 – 34
|96
|7.1
|35 – 44
|116
|8.6
|45 – 54
|201
|14.9
|55 – 64
|207
|15.4
|65+
|677
|50.3
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April
Cases by county
|Carlow
|12
|0.2%
|Cavan
|123
|2.2%
|Clare
|65
|1.2%
|Cork
|421
|7.5%
|Donegal
|114
|2%
|Dublin
|3061
|54.7%
|Galway
|128
|2.3%
|Kerry
|117
|2.1%
|Kildare
|200
|3.6%
|Kilkenny
|79
|1.4%
|Laois
|31
|0.6%
|Leitrim
|18
|0.3%
|Limerick
|143
|2.6
|Longford
|25
|0.4%
|Louth
|85
|1.5%
|Mayo
|126
|2.3%
|Meath
|168
|3%
|Monaghan
|58
|1%
|Offaly
|73
|1.3%
|Roscommon
|22
|0.4%
|Sligo
|28
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|133
|2.4%
|Waterford
|49
|0.9%
|Westmeath
|121
|2.2%
|Wexford
|22
|0.4%
|Wicklow
|171
|3.1%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 5 April
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.