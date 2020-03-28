COVID-19: 14 more deaths nationally and further rise in confirmed Tipperary cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

All 14 deaths located in the east of the country. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 81.

There have now been 36 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Saturday 28 March.

There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 26th March (1,904 cases), reveals:

53% are male and 46% are female, with 91 clusters involving 351 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

489 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 67 cases have been admitted to ICU

445 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1070, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 184 cases (10%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 25%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today, we have our highest recorded number of deaths so far. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19.

“We thank all citizens who have complied with restrictive measures, who continue to follow public health advice and remain concerned for those around them.

“We must remain focused in our shared efforts to prevent the spread of this infection, to prevent severe illness especially that which requires ICU admission and ultimately save lives.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The Department of Health, HSE and our frontline workers will continue to take every action against COVID-19, but it is each and every one of us, individually, who has the power to reduce this threat. Stay at home, follow the advice and protect one another.”

View the Department of Health’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Dashboard for the latest case information and statistics.

ENDS

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 1904 Total number hospitalised 489 Total number admitted to ICU 67 Total number of deaths 33 Case fatality rate 1.7 Total number of healthcare workers 445 Number clusters notified 91 Median age 46

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 888 47 Male 1010 53 Unknown 6 0 Total 1908

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 4 0 1 – 4 10 0 5 – 14 25 1 15 – 24 136 7 25 – 34 358 19 35 – 44 353 19 45 – 54 368 19 55 – 64 271 14 65+ 373 20 Unknown 6 0

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 25% Close contact with confirmed case 12% Travel Abroad 13% Under investigation 55%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Healthcare workers

Travel related 85 No foreign travel 268 Under investigation 92 Total 445

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 3 1% 5 – 14 3 1% 15 – 24 18 4% 25 – 34 48 10% 35 – 44 45 9% 45 – 54 85 17% 55 – 64 76 16% 65+ 210 43%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0% Cavan 11 1% Clare 31 2% Cork 184 10% Donegal 15 1% Dublin 1070 56% Galway 63 3% Kerry 47 3% Kildare 56 3% Kilkenny 29 1% Laois 11 1% Leitrim ≤5 0% Limerick 46 2% Longford ≤5 0% Louth 27 2% Mayo 21 1% Meath 41 2% Monaghan 8 0% Offaly 22 1% Roscommon 8 0% Sligo 8 1% Tipperary 44 2% Waterford 29 2% Westmeath 52 3% Wexford 10 1% Wicklow 58 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.