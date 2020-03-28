COVID-19: 14 more deaths nationally and further rise in confirmed Tipperary cases

There have been 294 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Republic of Ireland and 14 more deaths.
The total number of cases is now 2,415 and there have been 36 deaths altogether.
According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening, all 14 deaths are located in the east of the country. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 81.
In Tipperary, there are 10 new confirmed cases as of Thursday of this week, bringing the total to 44, which is 2% of the overall figure.
Here is a full analysis of today’s figures:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Saturday 28 March
Published: 28 March 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.
All 14 deaths located in the east of the country. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 81.
There have now been 36 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Saturday 28 March.
There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 26th March (1,904 cases), reveals:
- 53% are male and 46% are female, with 91 clusters involving 351 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 489 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 67 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 445 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1070, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 184 cases (10%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 25%
View the Department of Health’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Dashboard for the latest case information and statistics.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|1904
|Total number hospitalised
|489
|Total number admitted to ICU
|67
|Total number of deaths
|33
|Case fatality rate
|1.7
|Total number of healthcare workers
|445
|Number clusters notified
|91
|Median age
|46
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|888
|47
|Male
|1010
|53
|Unknown
|6
|0
|Total
|1908
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|4
|0
|1 – 4
|10
|0
|5 – 14
|25
|1
|15 – 24
|136
|7
|25 – 34
|358
|19
|35 – 44
|353
|19
|45 – 54
|368
|19
|55 – 64
|271
|14
|65+
|373
|20
|Unknown
|6
|0
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|25%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|12%
|Travel Abroad
|13%
|Under investigation
|55%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|85
|No foreign travel
|268
|Under investigation
|92
|Total
|445
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|3
|1%
|5 – 14
|3
|1%
|15 – 24
|18
|4%
|25 – 34
|48
|10%
|35 – 44
|45
|9%
|45 – 54
|85
|17%
|55 – 64
|76
|16%
|65+
|210
|43%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0%
|Cavan
|11
|1%
|Clare
|31
|2%
|Cork
|184
|10%
|Donegal
|15
|1%
|Dublin
|1070
|56%
|Galway
|63
|3%
|Kerry
|47
|3%
|Kildare
|56
|3%
|Kilkenny
|29
|1%
|Laois
|11
|1%
|Leitrim
|≤5
|0%
|Limerick
|46
|2%
|Longford
|≤5
|0%
|Louth
|27
|2%
|Mayo
|21
|1%
|Meath
|41
|2%
|Monaghan
|8
|0%
|Offaly
|22
|1%
|Roscommon
|8
|0%
|Sligo
|8
|1%
|Tipperary
|44
|2%
|Waterford
|29
|2%
|Westmeath
|52
|3%
|Wexford
|10
|1%
|Wicklow
|58
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 26 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.