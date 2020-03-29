COVID-19: 10 more deaths and 200 new cases – increase of 9 in Tipperary

As of lunchtime today, 10 more people have died in Ireland as a result of COVID-19.

The latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says that six of them were in the east of the country, three in the northwest, and one in the south.

The median age of those who died was 77.





This brings to 46 the total number of deaths in the Republic.

As for the confirmed cases, there has been a rise of 200, meaning the total now stands at 2,615.

As of midnight on Friday, there were nine further cases confirmed in Tipperary, meaning at least 53 people in the county have been diagnosed.

Have a look at the full breakdown of the figures here:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Sunday 28 March Published: 29 March 2020

From: Department of Health