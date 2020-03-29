COVID-19: 10 more deaths and 200 new cases – increase of 9 in Tipperary

As of lunchtime today, 10 more people have died in Ireland as a result of COVID-19.
The latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says that six of them were in the east of the country, three in the northwest, and one in the south.
The median age of those who died was 77.
This brings to 46 the total number of deaths in the Republic.
As for the confirmed cases, there has been a rise of 200, meaning the total now stands at 2,615.
As of midnight on Friday, there were nine further cases confirmed in Tipperary, meaning at least 53 people in the county have been diagnosed.
Have a look at the full breakdown of the figures here:
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Sunday 28 March
Published: 29 March 2020
From: Department of Health
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, 8 male and 2 female.
6 deaths are located in the east of the country, 3 in the northwest of the country and 1 in the south.
The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77.
There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 29 March.
There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, noted that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time:
View the Department of Health’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Dashboard for the latest case information and statistics.
ENDS
Analysis of the data at midnight on Friday 27 March
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 27 March (2,216 cases), reveals:
- 51% are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
- 564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 506 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 25%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|2216
|Total number hospitalised
|564
|Total number admitted to ICU
|77
|Total number of deaths
|43
|Total number of healthcare workers
|506
|Number clusters notified
|103
|Median age
|47
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|1060
|48
|Male
|1140
|51
|Unknown
|16
|1
|Total
|2216
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|4
|0
|1 – 4
|11
|1
|5 – 14
|29
|1
|15 – 24
|155
|7
|25 – 34
|408
|18
|35 – 44
|416
|19
|45 – 54
|432
|19
|55 – 64
|314
|14
|65+
|441
|20
|Unknown
|6
|0
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|49%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|25%
|Travel Abroad
|24%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|3
|1%
|5 – 14
|3
|1%
|15 – 24
|19
|3%
|25 – 34
|52
|9%
|35 – 44
|51
|9%
|45 – 54
|98
|17%
|55 – 64
|88
|16%
|65+
|249
|44%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0%
|Cavan
|19
|1%
|Clare
|34
|2%
|Cork
|208
|9%
|Donegal
|24
|1%
|Dublin
|1233
|56%
|Galway
|68
|3%
|Kerry
|53
|3%
|Kildare
|61
|3%
|Kilkenny
|33
|2%
|Laois
|14
|1%
|Leitrim
|≤5
|0%
|Limerick
|55
|3%
|Longford
|10
|1%
|Louth
|34
|2%
|Mayo
|26
|1%
|Meath
|46
|2%
|Monaghan
|11
|1%
|Offaly
|29
|1%
|Roscommon
|10
|1%
|Sligo
|12
|1%
|Tipperary
|53
|2%
|Waterford
|31
|1%
|Westmeath
|67
|3%
|Wexford
|12
|1%
|Wicklow
|65
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.
You can see more statistics on the COVID-19 Dashboard.