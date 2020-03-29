COVID-19: 10 more deaths and 200 new cases – increase of 9 in Tipperary

By
MaryAnn Vaughan
-
Photo: Pete Linforth, Pixabay.

As of lunchtime today, 10 more people have died in Ireland as a result of COVID-19.

The latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says that six of them were in the east of the country, three in the northwest, and one in the south.

The median age of those who died was 77.


This brings to 46 the total number of deaths in the Republic.

As for the confirmed cases, there has been a rise of 200, meaning the total now stands at 2,615.

As of midnight on Friday, there were nine further cases confirmed in Tipperary, meaning at least 53 people in the county have been diagnosed.

Have a look at the full breakdown of the figures here:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team – Sunday 28 March

Published: 29 March 2020
From: Department of Health

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, 8 male and 2 female.

6 deaths are located in the east of the country, 3 in the northwest of the country and 1 in the south.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77.

There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 29 March.

There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19.
“While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place.
“We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus.
“We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, noted that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time:

“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply.
“3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”

View the Department of Health’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Dashboard for the latest case information and statistics.

Analysis of the data at midnight on Friday 27 March

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 27 March (2,216 cases), reveals:

  • 51% are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
  • 564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 506 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 25%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 2216
Total number hospitalised 564
Total number admitted to ICU 77
Total number of deaths 43
Total number of healthcare workers 506
Number clusters notified 103
Median age 47

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total
Female 1060 48
Male 1140 51
Unknown 16 1
Total 2216

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total
<1 4 0
1 – 4 11 1
5 – 14 29 1
15 – 24 155 7
25 – 34 408 18
35 – 44 416 19
45 – 54 432 19
55 – 64 314 14
65+ 441 20
Unknown 6 0

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 49%
Close contact with confirmed case 25%
Travel Abroad 24%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 3 1%
5 – 14 3 1%
15 – 24 19 3%
25 – 34 52 9%
35 – 44 51 9%
45 – 54 98 17%
55 – 64 88 16%
65+ 249 44%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0%
Cavan 19 1%
Clare 34 2%
Cork 208 9%
Donegal 24 1%
Dublin 1233 56%
Galway 68 3%
Kerry 53 3%
Kildare 61 3%
Kilkenny 33 2%
Laois 14 1%
Leitrim ≤5 0%
Limerick 55 3%
Longford 10 1%
Louth 34 2%
Mayo 26 1%
Meath 46 2%
Monaghan 11 1%
Offaly 29 1%
Roscommon 10 1%
Sligo 12 1%
Tipperary 53 2%
Waterford 31 1%
Westmeath 67 3%
Wexford 12 1%
Wicklow 65 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Friday 27 March.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.

You can see more statistics on the COVID-19 Dashboard.