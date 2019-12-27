County Councillors Spend €136,000 On Election Campaigns

Tipperary’s County Councillors spent a total of €136,000 on their election campaigns this year.

This works out an average of €3,400 between the 40 elected representatives on the local authority.

The biggest spend by the successful candidates in last May’s local election in Tipperary was by Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn at €9,107.





The Mayor of Clonmel and General Election candidate spent nearly €4,700 on advertising with almost €2,000 on election posters.

Next in line was fellow Fine Gael representative Noel Coonan with a total spend of €6,132 followed by Independent Mairín McGrath at €6,120.

The lowest spend was by Fine Gael’s Marie Murphy who spent €117 on election posters while Independent Michael O’Meara – the Rathcabbin based member of the Lowry team – incurred advertising expenses of €300.

Seven of the 40 councillors who were elected last May paid money to campaign workers.

For Fianna Fail they were Micheál Anglim with €960, Seamus Hanafin €1,210 and Sean Ryan at €600

Fine Gael’s Ger Darcy €910, Mark Fitzgerald €546, Michael Fitzgerald €450 while Independent Andy Moloney gave €220 to his campaign workers.

The highest expenses incurred for transport & travel were by Fine Gael’s John Cross at €3,000.