County Council seek further information into Tipperary Town development

Tipperary County Council has sought further information in relation to a significant mixed-use development in Tipperary Town.

A decision was due this week on the proposals for a nursing home and residential housing on the Dundrum Road.

Tipperary County Council was due to rule this week on the application for a 20 acre site in the Brodeen and Garranacanty area of the Dundrum road in Tipp Town.





The nursing home would accommodate 88 private resident suites and have an associated assisted living facility containing 23 one-bed apartments and 23 two-bed apartments in a two-storey structure.

A separate residential development would comprise of 96 houses made up of a mix of 3 and 4 bed semi-detached houses and 5 bed detached dwellings.

The planning application lodged with Tipperary County Council says over 100 people would be employed on site during the construction phase while between 20 and 30 would be employed when the facility is up and running.

However planning officials have instead looked for further information from developer Pramukh Gogineni in relation to the application which was submitted last November.

Among the issues raised is the fact that the site is located within a route study corridor for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Scheme.

Other matters on which further information is being sought include a revised Development Impact Assessment, a revised site layout plan and a road safety audit.