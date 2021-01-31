Councillor Tony Black concerned with Tipp Town plans

Tipperary Town councillor Tony Black says there are concerns left unaddressed in the modified town enhancement programme voted through during the week.

The Sinn Féin councillor is one of two who voted against modified proposals for the five million euro Town Enhancement programme, which will now only include works on the N74.

Works in the town centre won’t go ahead in the town, after business and community groups fought for them to be sidelined until a bypass is prioritised.





Tony Black has been outlining some of his outstanding concerns:

“When the decision was taken that only the N74 part of the project was going to go ahead, I still had the concerns from that section of the project and they weren’t really quelled or satisfied.

“We asked for clarification on would there be any improvements to the parking issue on Father Matthew street and Cashel road for the residents and there was to be no change.”