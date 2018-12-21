Council to tackle mobile coverage

Tipperary County Council is to trial run a new scheme aimed at improving mobile phone coverage across the county.

A stretch of land surrounding Lough Derg has been chosen for the roll out of the new masts, on land which the council will facilitate.

The news was announced after the premier county’s coverage came under harsh criticism at this month’s gathering of the Carrick on Suir municipal district.





Councillor Kieran Bourke says it’s another symptom of rural areas being left behind.

Director for Services at Tipperary County Council, Pat Slattery, explained the work that was ongoing in bringing about an improved cellular service.