Council clarifies position on St Patrick’s Cemetery

Tipperary County Council has once more moved to clarify the situation regarding access to St Patrick’s Cemetery in Clonmel.

The graveyard has recently been closed off to vehicles with a new car park provided beside it.

There has been strong opposition to the move with thousands of signatures collected in a petition by the St Patrick’s Cemetery Committee.





Clonmel District Director Sinead Carr says access is being restricted to just a very small number of people and only in exceptional circumstances.