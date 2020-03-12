CORONAVIRUS: Unprecedented measures being taken as schools in Tipperary and across the country to close

All schools, colleges and childcare facilities across the country will close today to limit the spread of coronavirus.

he Taoiseach has announced cultural institutions like theatres and concert venues will also be shut until March 29th.

Indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people have been banned.





Leo Varadkar says there are provisions in place to keep the country running:

Stay tuned to Tipp FM News on the hour throughout the day for all the latest on this developing situation.