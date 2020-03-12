CORONAVIRUS: Libraries, museums and other public buildings across Tipperary to close

Tipperary County Council are ramping up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement to Tipp FM this evening, they say that following on from the Taoiseach’s announcement earlier, the council’s Crisis Management Team met today to focus on the impact of the virus within the community.

As of Friday, March 13th, the following measures are being put in place until the 29th of the month:

Public facilities/amenities i.e. all Libraries, Museums, Council run swimming Pools in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh, Public arts centres and public playground facilities will close.

All scheduled training and meetings are cancelled;

All Council run Festivals or events are cancelled.





The rest of the statement goes on to say:

“The council’s COVID-19 Response Team is also continuing to meet on a daily basis, liaising with Public Health and other agencies and reviewing the Council’s Business Continuity Plan in relation to identifying the critical risk areas in terms of service provision and mitigation of impacts on the public and communities we serve.

The Council’s public offices at Clonmel, Nenagh, Tipperary Town, Thurles and Carrick-on-Suir will continue to remain open but measures will be put in place to look at ways that we can implement the public health advice on social distancing.

Tipperary County Council`s response will be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities. As a general rule, social distancing is the only way to reduce the transmission rate so outside of work people should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.

Tipperary County Council seeks public cooperation to stop the spread of COVID – 19 and to take extreme caution over this period. Simple measures like, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds or more, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and cleaning down surfaces can make a huge difference.

Let’s work together to keep our economy moving and safeguard our county. Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website/facebook and twitter.”