Contractor to be appointed to Clonmel’s Crisis House project by May

A contractor is expected to be appointed by the end of May to the Crisis House project in Clonmel.

It’s a welcome development for the facility which has been promised since 2011.

The 8 bed residential facility at Glenville House has been promised since the closure of acute mental health services back in 2011 but has yet to materialise.





But, in a reply to a Parliamentary question from Tipperary Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath, the HSE says that the tender for the Crisis house has been published with the return date for tenders set for the end of this month.

The HSE then expects to be in a position to appoint a contractor at the end of May.

It will take a number of weeks for the contractor to mobilise on site, though the Executive does expect that construction will commence in late June or early July.

The news is welcome given figures which show that there has been a 30% increase in the number of people presenting with serious mental health issues during lockdown.