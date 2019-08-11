Construction of houses continues in Tipperary

160 new residential buildings were under construction in Tipperary at the end of June.

That’s one of the findings of the latest report from GeoDirectory.

The GeoDirectory database shows 351 dwellings was added to the Premier County’s residential stock in the twelve months to the end of June.





The vacancy rate in Tipperary stands at 6.5% – higher than the national average of 4.8%. The Quarter 2 report also found that there were 25 derelict buildings in urban areas of Tipp.

The average house price in Tipperary in the twelve months to April 2019 was €150,625 – in all there were 1,440 residential transactions in the county during that period while just under 9% of these were new properties.

Nationally, 24,773 new residential dwellings were added to the GeoDirectory database in the past twelve months.