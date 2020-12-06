Construction firm looking for local involvement in Tipperary project

The firm constructing a new primary school in Cahir are asking local companies to come on board as part of the supply chain process.

Work on the new building on Convent Road is to get underway in the next week, and will see the eventual amalgamation of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School and Cahir Boys National School.

Townmore Construction, based in Tullamore, is to oversee construction but want to work with locals in the 18 month construction phase.





Mark Cronin is Associate Director of Townmore:

“There’s everything from scaffolding companies we are looking to engage with through to plasterers, partition companies.

“So, across the full spectrum of construction we’re looking to engage with.

“We’d be keen for any of those people if they’re interested in speaking to us, perhaps they could drop an email to us.

“We’ve set up an email specifically for this project, as we do for all, which is [email protected]”